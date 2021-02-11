The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

The Kraft Heinz has decreased its dividend payment by 34.7% over the last three years.

Shares of KHC stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.93. 130,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,731,116. The Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.72, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31.

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.56.

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

