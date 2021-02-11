The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust (LON:SST) Shares Gap Up to $1,000.00

The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SST)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1,000.00, but opened at $1,045.00. The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at $1,012.00, with a volume of 6,657 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 985.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 914.86. The company has a market cap of £285.78 million and a P/E ratio of -6.28.

The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile (LON:SST)

The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing mainly in smaller Asian quoted companies. It invests mainly in the shares of smaller Asian quoted companies. For investment purposes, the investment region includes China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

