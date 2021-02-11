The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Up 340.0% in January

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 340.0% from the January 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SWGAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Swatch Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. AlphaValue upgraded The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Swatch Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Shares of SWGAY opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.22. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $15.11.
The Swatch Group Company Profile
The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.
