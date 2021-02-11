The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Up 340.0% in January

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 340.0% from the January 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SWGAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Swatch Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. AlphaValue upgraded The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Swatch Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SWGAY opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.22. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $15.11.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.111 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

