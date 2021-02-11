The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CEO Sells $4,225,198.64 in Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,198.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TKR stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.35. 767,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,874. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $86.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The Timken’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 8,119.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,536,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,540 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The Timken by 262,539.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 908,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,300,000 after buying an additional 908,388 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Timken by 358.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 981,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,191,000 after buying an additional 766,883 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken during the third quarter worth $15,086,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken during the fourth quarter worth $19,340,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TKR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

