The Trade Desk (TTD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect The Trade Desk to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $861.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $813.99 and a 200-day moving average of $665.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $972.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $903.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $642.00.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.00, for a total transaction of $165,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,602,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.17, for a total transaction of $16,263,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,641 shares in the company, valued at $18,410,981.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 136,530 shares of company stock worth $110,157,970 in the last 90 days. 12.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

