The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $8,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 9,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,194,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $145.94. 23,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,490. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $152.29. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.37.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.44.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

