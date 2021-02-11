The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,597 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of The Travelers Companies worth $22,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 416.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $145.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.04 and its 200-day moving average is $126.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $152.29. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.44.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

