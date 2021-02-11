The Valens (VLNCF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Valens (OTCMKTS: VLNCF) in the last few weeks:

2/1/2021 – The Valens had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $6.00 to $4.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – The Valens had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3.25 to $3.35. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – The Valens was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/22/2021 – The Valens had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from $4.00 to $3.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – The Valens had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3.75 to $3.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of The Valens stock remained flat at $$1.70 on Thursday. 1,130,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,611. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48. The Valens Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.09.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for The Valens Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Valens Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.