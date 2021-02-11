The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,853 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $28,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 293.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $136,990,000 after purchasing an additional 823,174 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 62.2% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 772,523 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,304,000 after purchasing an additional 685,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 52.9% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,801,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $223,530,000 after purchasing an additional 623,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $189.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $190.70. The firm has a market cap of $344.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.