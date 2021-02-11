The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Taylor Wealth Management Partners

Taylor Wealth Management Partners lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,467 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 2.7% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $189.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $344.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.26, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

