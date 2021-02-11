The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WEGRY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Weir Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered The Weir Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of WEGRY opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $14.67.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

