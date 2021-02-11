The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) versus GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Critical Survey

The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) and GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Westaim and GenMark Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Westaim $9.17 million 33.88 $8.52 million N/A N/A GenMark Diagnostics $88.02 million 13.74 -$47.35 million ($0.82) -20.56

The Westaim has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GenMark Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares The Westaim and GenMark Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Westaim -97.82% -8.56% -7.45% GenMark Diagnostics -16.95% -39.36% -13.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.9% of GenMark Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of The Westaim shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of GenMark Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for The Westaim and GenMark Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Westaim 0 0 1 0 3.00 GenMark Diagnostics 0 1 4 0 2.80

The Westaim presently has a consensus price target of $4.15, suggesting a potential upside of 91.24%. GenMark Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 14.18%. Given The Westaim’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The Westaim is more favorable than GenMark Diagnostics.

Risk & Volatility

The Westaim has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GenMark Diagnostics has a beta of 3.02, meaning that its stock price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Westaim beats GenMark Diagnostics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, and hedge funds. The firm seeks to provide long term capital to businesses operating in the global financial services industry. It typically acquires controlling interests in businesses. The firm seeks to acquire debt, equity, or derivative securities of both public and private companies. It invests with the objective of providing its shareholders with capital appreciation and real wealth preservation. The firm seeks to provide its portfolio companies with advisory services including, but not limited to, advice on capital allocation, financing strategy, performance measurement and merger and acquisition support. It also seeks to partner with like-minded providers of third party capital to help supplement the firm's own capital, when completing acquisitions. The firm generally seeks to hold its investments for seven to 15 years. The Westaim Corporation was founded in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results. The company offers XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It also provides diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, thrombophilia risk test, a warfarin sensitivity test, and hepatitis C virus genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, as well as 2C19 genotyping test. The company sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States and Europe. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

