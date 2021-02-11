The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target Raised to $25.50

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.36.

NYSE:WU traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.97. The stock had a trading volume of 204,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,383. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Western Union news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 66.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 272.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

