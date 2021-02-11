Therapeutics Acquisition (NASDAQ:RACA) Shares Up 20.3%

Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACA)’s stock price shot up 20.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.74 and last traded at $16.74. 110,737 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 481% from the average session volume of 19,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02.

Therapeutics Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:RACA)

Therapeutics Acquisition Corp., doing business as Research Alliance Corp. I, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in the United States. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

