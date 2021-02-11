TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Shares Gap Down to $2.17

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.17, but opened at $1.97. TherapeuticsMD shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 371,894 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXMD. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $578.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.19.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 58.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 48.3% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 357,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 14,993 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

