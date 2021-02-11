Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Short Interest Update

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 346,900 shares, a decrease of 86.1% from the January 14th total of 2,490,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Theratechnologies by 75.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 145,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Theratechnologies by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 78,606 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Theratechnologies by 230.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on THTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mackie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.15.

Shares of THTX stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.90. Theratechnologies has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $3.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.79.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.