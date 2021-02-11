Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits Market Capitalization of $225.33 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 34.7% higher against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $225.33 million and approximately $28.60 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0430 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.08 or 0.00346476 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00008569 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00010185 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,555.55 or 0.03325208 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00055299 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,240,724,800 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.