THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the January 14th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:THKLY opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. THK has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $18.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -438.75 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on THKLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of THK from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of THK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded THK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

