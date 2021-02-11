Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 613 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.47, for a total transaction of $124,114.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,052,634.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.55. 672,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.26. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $148.77 and a one year high of $221.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,037,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,313,000 after acquiring an additional 505,747 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 64.3% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,291,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $264,467,000 after acquiring an additional 505,448 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 78.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,078,000 after buying an additional 378,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,982,438,000 after buying an additional 360,063 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 320.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,231,000 after acquiring an additional 142,239 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.80.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

