Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy Sells 101,756 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 101,756 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $2,967,204.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,869.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ALGM traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,258. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.61.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,170,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,482,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,628,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,228,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,589,000.

Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

