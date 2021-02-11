Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB) Short Interest Update

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the January 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

THVB stock opened at $56.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.91. Thomasville Bancshares has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $56.01.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that offers various banking products and services. It offers checking and savings account; and loan products comprising mortgages, and consumer and commercial loans. The company also provides wealth management and mobile banking services.

