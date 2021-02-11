Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) Trading Up 0%

Shares of Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB) were up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.01 and last traded at $56.01. Approximately 235 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.91.

About Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB)

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that offers various banking products and services. It offers checking and savings account; and loan products comprising mortgages, and consumer and commercial loans. The company also provides wealth management and mobile banking services.

