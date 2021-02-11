Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $103.59

Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $103.59 and traded as high as $106.23. Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) shares last traded at $104.61, with a volume of 233,695 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$103.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$103.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.00 billion and a PE ratio of 27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

