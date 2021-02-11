THORChain (RUNE) Price Hits $4.37 on Top Exchanges

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $692.14 million and approximately $53.73 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for about $4.37 or 0.00009085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00052477 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.65 or 0.00263392 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00097063 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00076545 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00084103 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,056.67 or 0.95782621 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

THORChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

