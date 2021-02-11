ThoreCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $51,551.00 (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $806.82 million and approximately $51,551.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreCoin token can now be bought for about $9,307.36 or 0.19304786 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ThoreCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00052225 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.97 or 0.00259213 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00097187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00076656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00083656 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,261.18 or 0.95952297 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s launch date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.