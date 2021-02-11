ThoreNext (THX) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last week, ThoreNext has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. ThoreNext has a market cap of $9.73 million and $3,235.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreNext coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ThoreNext alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00056907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $520.10 or 0.01078761 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00055688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.46 or 0.05389584 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00026644 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00019017 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00035290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

About ThoreNext

THX is a coin. It was first traded on September 15th, 2018. ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,950,305 coins. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com . The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Through ThoreNext blockchain and Cryptoeconomics, the time and complexity of developing TRUST are abstracted away, which allows a large number Upcoming StartUp & iOT Firms to collaborate and share in the profits of such collaboration without a hierarchical structure of a traditional firm. ThoreNext Blockchain systems replace that trust and cutting out Middlemen and their fees will allow users to exchange IoT ideas and Execution at a significantly lower cost. Thorenext (THX) will migrate to its mainnet, for more information please refer to https://medium.com/@Thorenetwork/thx-thxchain-swap-mainnet2020-thxchain-update-edfef2a14f7f “

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.