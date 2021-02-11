Thrive Token Hits Market Cap of $639,578.41 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 38.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $639,578.41 and $19,618.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Thrive Token has traded up 66.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00057563 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $526.65 or 0.01090683 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00053645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.09 or 0.05366100 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00026262 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 71.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00018982 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00033733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

Thrive Token is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

