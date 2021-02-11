THT Heat Transfer Technology (OTCMKTS:THTI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

THT Heat Transfer Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THTI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.16. THT Heat Transfer Technology shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 37,479 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

About THT Heat Transfer Technology (OTCMKTS:THTI)

THT Heat Transfer Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in plate heat exchangers and various related products in China and internationally. The company offers heat exchanger units, air-cooled heat exchangers, shell-and-tube heat exchangers, welded plate heat exchangers, and plate-and-shell heat exchangers.

