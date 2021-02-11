Thugs Finance (THUGS) Trading 301% Higher This Week

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 11th. Thugs Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $15,149.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thugs Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $4.14 or 0.00008695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Thugs Finance has traded 301% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thugs Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00053232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.75 or 0.00259921 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00097797 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00080222 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00084843 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00061264 BTC.

Thugs Finance Profile

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 862,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,221 tokens. Thugs Finance’s official website is thugs.fi

Thugs Finance Token Trading

Thugs Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thugs Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thugs Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thugs Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thugs Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thugs Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.