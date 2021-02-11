Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) Short Interest Update

Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the January 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TNRG opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Thunder Energies has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18.

Get Thunder Energies alerts:

Thunder Energies Company Profile

Thunder Energies Corporation provides CBD and hemp extract solutions worldwide. It serves retailers and wholesalers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Hollywood, Florida.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.