Thunder Token Reaches Market Cap of $36.06 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 11th. One Thunder Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $36.06 million and approximately $17.43 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00012447 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $317.20 or 0.00663484 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Thunder Token

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,653 tokens. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Token Trading

Thunder Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.