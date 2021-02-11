thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €11.20 Price Target at Independent Research

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €11.20 ($13.18) target price by equities researchers at Independent Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Independent Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TKA. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €5.70 ($6.71) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Baader Bank set a €12.60 ($14.82) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. thyssenkrupp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.45 ($12.29).

Shares of FRA TKA opened at €10.58 ($12.45) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.47. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

