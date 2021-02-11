thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TKAMY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. thyssenkrupp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKAMY traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,305. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $7.71. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.25.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

