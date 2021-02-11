Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 49.7%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s stock price dropped 49.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.22 and last traded at $32.16. Approximately 195,027,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 54,857,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.91.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.60 to $4.77 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $11.00 to $24.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.52.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%. The business had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tilray by 10.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Tilray by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Tilray by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tilray by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

