TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Shares Up 5.1%

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) shares shot up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.47 and last traded at $13.45. 497,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 331,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TIMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. New Street Research started coverage on TIM in a report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.97.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.184 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIMB. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TIM during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in TIM during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in TIM during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in TIM during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication services provider in Brazil. It offers mobile, fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and cell phone, as well as ultra fixed broadband services. The company also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

