TIM (NYSE:TIMB) versus Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Head-To-Head Comparison

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) and Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TIM and Cincinnati Bell’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIM $4.22 billion 1.54 $917.85 million $1.03 13.06 Cincinnati Bell $1.54 billion 0.50 -$66.60 million ($1.13) -13.54

TIM has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bell. Cincinnati Bell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TIM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of TIM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Cincinnati Bell shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cincinnati Bell shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TIM and Cincinnati Bell, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cincinnati Bell 0 3 0 0 2.00

Cincinnati Bell has a consensus target price of $14.67, suggesting a potential downside of 4.14%. Given Cincinnati Bell’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cincinnati Bell is more favorable than TIM.

Profitability

This table compares TIM and Cincinnati Bell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM 10.51% 8.28% 4.67% Cincinnati Bell -4.58% N/A -0.56%

Risk & Volatility

TIM has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Bell has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TIM beats Cincinnati Bell on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TIM

TIM S.A. operates as a telecommunication services provider in Brazil. It offers mobile, fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and cell phone, as well as ultra fixed broadband services. The company also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies. TIM S.A. was formerly known as Intelig TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes Ltda. and changed its name to TIM S.A. on September 06, 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM S.A. operates as a subsidiary of TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return. This segment also provides video services comprising entertainment channels, including digital music, local, movie, and sports programming with high-definition channels, parental controls, HD DVR, and video on-demand. In addition, this segment undertakes wiring projects for business customers; and offers advertising, directory assistance, maintenance, and information services. The IT Services and Hardware segment provides consulting services consisting of IT staffing and project-based engagements, including engineering and installation of voice, connectivity and IT technologies, development of digital application solutions, and staff augmentation; and hosted solutions comprising converged IP communications platforms of data, voice, video, and mobility applications. This segment also offers cloud services, such as virtual data center, storage, and backup services; and monitoring and managing technology environments and applications, as well as sells, architects, and installs telecommunications and IT infrastructure equipment. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

