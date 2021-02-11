Timothy T. O’dell Purchases 2,000 Shares of CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Stock

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) CEO Timothy T. O’dell purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CF Bankshares stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $99.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.72. CF Bankshares Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $18.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 27.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CF Bankshares stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,656 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 23,967 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 8.72% of CF Bankshares worth $8,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

