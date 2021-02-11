Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMY) Shares Down 0.2%

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMY)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.35 and last traded at $38.35. 208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.41.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.27.

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMY)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, carbonated soft drinks, fruit juice drinks, and bottled water, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

