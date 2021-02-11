Titan Coin (TTN) Market Capitalization Reaches $881,587.22

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Titan Coin has a market cap of $881,587.22 and $78.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded 29.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007540 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009790 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

