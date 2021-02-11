TitanSwap One Day Volume Reaches $2.17 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One TitanSwap token can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001621 BTC on exchanges. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $40.50 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00058252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $513.42 or 0.01097518 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00054158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,489.93 or 0.05322582 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00026789 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00019049 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003919 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00035210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap is a token. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

TitanSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

