TNC Coin (TNC) Price Tops $0.0343

TNC Coin (CURRENCY:TNC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 11th. TNC Coin has a market cap of $79.17 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TNC Coin has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One TNC Coin token can now be bought for $0.0343 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TNC Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00051895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.62 or 0.00256610 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00092665 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00078543 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00084869 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00062297 BTC.

About TNC Coin

TNC Coin’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,310,424,689 tokens. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com . TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol . The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

TNC Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TNC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TNC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TNC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TNC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.