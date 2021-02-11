TokenPay (TPAY) Reaches Market Cap of $992,173.86

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $992,173.86 and approximately $272,506.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,248.17 or 0.99801379 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00040415 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00081924 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,962,702 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.