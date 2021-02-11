Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $98.05

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.05 and traded as high as $99.32. Tokyo Electron shares last traded at $98.09, with a volume of 39,360 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TOELY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tokyo Electron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.85. The company has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.