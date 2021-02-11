Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Martin P. Connor Sells 10,000 Shares

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $557,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE TOL traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $56.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,497,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,820. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 18,667 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,358,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

