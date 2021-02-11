TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.92. TopBuild reported earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year earnings of $6.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $7.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $9.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.57.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $210,250.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 863.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $219.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $54.83 and a 12-month high of $224.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

