TORC Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.60

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VREYF)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.60 and traded as high as $2.36. TORC Oil & Gas shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 3,050 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VREYF shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TORC Oil & Gas from $3.42 to $3.99 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TORC Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TORC Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $3.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of TORC Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TORC Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.59.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

