Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Trading Down 12.9%

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) traded down 12.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.26. 40,067,259 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 23,590,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $270.31 million, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other Torchlight Energy Resources news, Director Greg Mccabe bought 1,630,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $749,999.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,894,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,593.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Torchlight Energy Resources stock. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,399,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 1.41% of Torchlight Energy Resources worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

