Tornado Cash Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last Day (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $61.20 million and approximately $16.76 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded flat against the US dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for about $240.15 or 0.00513360 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00052568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.07 or 0.00258797 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00094945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00076996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00084261 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00061828 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,836 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

