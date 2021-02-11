Tornado (TCORE) Reaches Market Cap of $635,415.51

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Tornado token can now be purchased for approximately $105.90 or 0.00222073 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tornado has traded up 60.4% against the dollar. Tornado has a market cap of $635,415.51 and $1.34 million worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00052044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.63 or 0.00261352 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00096045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00079269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00084336 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00062909 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

Buying and Selling Tornado

Tornado can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

