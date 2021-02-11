Torstar (OTCMKTS:TORSF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Torstar Co. (OTCMKTS:TORSF) traded down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55.

About Torstar (OTCMKTS:TORSF)

Torstar Corporation operates as a media company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Community Brands, Daily Brands, and Digital Ventures. The company publishes the Toronto Star newspaper; the Metro daily print editions; Sing Tao Daily, a Chinese-language daily newspaper, as well as operates thestar.com, a newspaper Website in Canada; and operates Toronto.com, Torstar Syndication Services, and The Kit, a print and digital publication focuses on beauty, fashion, and wellness.

